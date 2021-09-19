New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 9,524 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PASG. Raymond James began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $11.66 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $630.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

