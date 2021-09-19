New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $437,000 Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Ennis worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ennis alerts:

NYSE EBF opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $470.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.56. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.93 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.