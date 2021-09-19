New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,218 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of CTO Realty Growth worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 34.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $320.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

CTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In other news, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.12 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura M. Franklin acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.93 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $189,455. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

