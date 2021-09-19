Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 94.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,975,000 after purchasing an additional 937,375 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Newmont by 606.6% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 865,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,166,000 after purchasing an additional 742,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.22. 10,447,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,072. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.