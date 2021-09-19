Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Short Interest Update

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NXEN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Nexien BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Nexien BioPharma

Nexien BioPharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of Food and Drug Administration-compliant cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders and medical conditions. It also invests in companies with technologies or medications focused on cannabinoid-based research.

