NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,635.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.85 or 0.01281577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.53 or 0.00516109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $157.22 or 0.00344512 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001447 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00017742 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00058366 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

