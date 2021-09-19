NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7,913.38

NEXT plc (LON:NXT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,913.38 ($103.39) and traded as high as GBX 8,202 ($107.16). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 8,122 ($106.11), with a volume of 656,825 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised NEXT to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,114.29 ($106.01).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,913.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,945.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 110 ($1.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 805 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, for a total transaction of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

