NFTX (NFTX) Price Up 12.6% This Week

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $156.39 or 0.00342558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $73.56 million and $1.54 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTX has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00057035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00125105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00012597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00047220 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

