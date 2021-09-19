NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of NGM opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,031,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112,796 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $79,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

