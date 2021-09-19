Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Up 74.0% in August

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NICK traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,398. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Nicholas Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $147.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 17.28 and a quick ratio of 17.28.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Douglas W. Marohn purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $25,277.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,248.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,962 in the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

