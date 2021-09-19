NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Boosted by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after acquiring an additional 972,516 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.42. 7,947,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,051. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

