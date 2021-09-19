NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $213.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

NKE stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $247.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $111.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in NIKE by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 181,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,069,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

