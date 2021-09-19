Niobium Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $39.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 47% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $149,372.83 and $39.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 48.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00130732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047265 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

