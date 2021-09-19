Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

NYSE:FSS opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

