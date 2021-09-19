Nord/LB Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €153.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €155.18 ($182.57).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €152.75 ($179.71) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 12 month high of €159.45 ($187.59). The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €137.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €130.35.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

