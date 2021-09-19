NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.88 ($52.79).

ETR NOEJ opened at €34.92 ($41.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.64.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

