NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) CEO Sells $185,610.00 in Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert C. Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after buying an additional 784,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 33.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 421,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 111.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,963 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 331,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWE. Barclays lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

