NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NorthWestern stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $568,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

