NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 93,342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 33.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in NRG Energy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in NRG Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

