Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,294.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,068 shares of company stock worth $7,107,336 over the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

