Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the August 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE NAC opened at $15.80 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
