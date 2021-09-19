Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the August 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE NAC opened at $15.80 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.