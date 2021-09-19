Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Up 72.3% in August

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the August 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 200,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,135. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
