Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Up 72.3% in August

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the August 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 200,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,135. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 603,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 81,461 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 23.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 294,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

