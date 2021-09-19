O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,879 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 1,070.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,637 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $637,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $236,259.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,743. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AtriCure stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.04. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.