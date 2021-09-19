O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 58 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,643 shares of company stock worth $3,179,106 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $201.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.84 and its 200 day moving average is $182.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.