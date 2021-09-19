O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $305,000 Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $69.66 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.26.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

