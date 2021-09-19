O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $268,000 in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Momentive Global news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $32,619.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $357,405.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNTV stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.42. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

