O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.29.

FICO opened at $434.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $481.91 and its 200 day moving average is $492.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

