Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 1,110,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.14. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 570,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 132,037 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

