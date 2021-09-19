Oddz Trading Down 14.5% This Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $14.93 million and $538,158.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00071591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00120877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00176824 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.70 or 0.06999319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,225.49 or 0.99902185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.41 or 0.00849161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.