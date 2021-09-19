Offshift Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last week, Offshift has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $2.55 or 0.00005390 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $9.46 million and $59,356.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,254.78 or 1.00015755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00081597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00065703 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001226 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002136 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

