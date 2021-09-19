OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $120.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OMRON Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment and systems. It operates in six segments: Industrial Automation Business, Electronic Components Business, Automotive Electronic Components Business, Social Systems Business, Healthcare Business and Business Development Group and Other Businesses. OMRON provides control components and systems, electronic components for consumer appliances, telecommunications equipment, mobile telephones, amusement devices, and office automation equipment, card authorization terminals, railway infrastructure systems, solar power conditioner equipments, computer peripheral equipments, MEMS microphone chips, and LCD backlights. It provides products and services in a variety of fields including industrial automation, electronic components, automotive electronics, social systems such as ticket gate machines and traffic control and healthcare. OMRON Corporation is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. “

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of OMRON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMRNY opened at $106.07 on Friday. OMRON has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $107.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMRNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OMRON by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,876,000 after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in OMRON by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in OMRON by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

