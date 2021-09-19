Opus Investment Management Inc. Acquires 98,000 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,040,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.