O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $7.54 on Friday, reaching $599.34. 973,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,659. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $599.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.84.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

