ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells $93,624.16 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $93,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jacob Chacko sold 2,801 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $70,081.02.

On Friday, September 10th, Jacob Chacko sold 2,942 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $73,785.36.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91.

ORIC opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

