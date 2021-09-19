Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.12. Orthofix Medical posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $121.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 261,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $800.80 million, a P/E ratio of -96.81 and a beta of 1.13. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

