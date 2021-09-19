Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

OM has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ OM opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.91.

In related news, VP Nabeel Ahmed acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,967.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $848,393.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,559. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Outset Medical by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 837,654 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

