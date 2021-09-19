Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.27 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $9.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $35.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

OVV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,995,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

