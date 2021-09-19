Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $116.33 Average PT from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OXM traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $86.81. 500,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.77. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.82%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

