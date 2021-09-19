Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,800 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the August 15th total of 589,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OXLC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 471,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,217. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $614,841.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $114,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

