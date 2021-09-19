Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,223 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 186.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.79. The stock had a trading volume of 764,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.82 and its 200 day moving average is $279.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

