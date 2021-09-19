Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,627 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,553,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,053,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,706,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 81,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 2,534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after buying an additional 252,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Dover by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.64. 1,402,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,447. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.34 and a 200 day moving average of $153.07. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.80.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

