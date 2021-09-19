Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 48.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,529,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

