Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 206.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,290 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $28,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 642.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after buying an additional 608,520 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Unum Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1,244.9% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 136,764 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Unum Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. upped their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. 48,606,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

