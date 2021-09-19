Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $36.07 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 393,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $36,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in ITT by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ITT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,028,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in ITT by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,366. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 118.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

