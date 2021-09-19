Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $44.95 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,891 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,195 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $44,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $537,004,000 after acquiring an additional 240,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $509,271,000 after acquiring an additional 105,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $377,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $304,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,143 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

NYSE BBY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $109.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,231. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.59. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

