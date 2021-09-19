Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $46.62 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 59.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 636,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 947,252 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $46,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,133,000 after acquiring an additional 546,944 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,072,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,638,000 after acquiring an additional 154,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,213 shares of company stock worth $1,891,838. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. 15,390,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896,964. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

