Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $46.62 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 636,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 947,252 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $46,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

Shares of NEE traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,390,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,964. The firm has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,213 shares of company stock worth $1,891,838. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

