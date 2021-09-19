Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,876 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $48,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,733,000 after buying an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.62.

ADBE traded down $10.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $654.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,765. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $637.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.08. The company has a market capitalization of $311.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

