Par Pacific Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 8,012 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 540% compared to the average volume of 1,251 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 253.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR opened at $14.91 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $898.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. Research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

