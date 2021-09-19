Par Pacific Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 8,012 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 540% compared to the average volume of 1,251 call options.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PARR opened at $14.91 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $898.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.64.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. Research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
