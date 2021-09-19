Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to report $419.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $388.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $464.81 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $98.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 327.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on PK. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $126,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,372.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,158 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,885 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,446,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 497.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,492,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,083,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,510. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

